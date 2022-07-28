NYC subway crime: Man shoved on tracks in Manhattan, teen shot through door in Queens

Police say an 18-year-old man was riding a southbound A train when a suspect, standing on the platform at Beach 67th Street, fired into the train.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A 35-year-old man was shoved onto the subway tracks in Midtown Manhattan Wednesday night, less than an hour after a teenager was shot through the door of a subway car in Queens.

They are just the latest high profile crimes in the New York City transit system that have riders on edge.

Police say the shove victim was standing on the southbound platform at the 42nd Street Port Authority Bus Terminal station around 10:12 p.m. when a 27-year-old man came up to him and asked, "Do you want to go to the tracks?"

He then pushed the man onto the subway track roadbed, authorities said.

The victim did not make contact with the third rail and was pulled up by a good Samaritan.

He suffered laceration to his forearm, hand, finger on the right side of this body, as well as pain in both legs.

He was taken to Mount Sinai West with non life threatening injuries.

The suspect, 27-year-old Wilson Garcia, was arrested and charged with assault and reckless endangerment.

When he was in custody, detectives realized he was also the suspect in a unsolved forcible touching incident from May.

He was also charged with groping a 19-year-old woman at the 34th Street Herald Square station in Midtown on May 25, allegedly grabbing her buttocks.

About 45 minutes before the subway shove, an 18-year-old man was riding a southbound A train when a suspect, standing on the platform at Beach 67th Street and Rockaway Beach Boulevard, fired into the train at around 9:23 p.m.

The victim was struck in the leg and was taken to Brookdale Hospital. He is expected to survive.

The circumstances of the shooting are unclear, but police believe the victim was involved in one or more violent disputes immediately preceding the shooting.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

