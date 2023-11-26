Queens teacher threatened after students learn she attended pro-Israel rally

Mayor Eric Adams called the harassment a vile show of anti-Semitism and ignorance-fueled hatred that won't be tolerated in school or anywhere else.

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- Police are investigating the chaos at a Queens high school that was sparked by the discovery that a teacher attended a pro-Israel rally.

Investigators are looking into a video posted on TikTok. Police say the 45-year-old teacher works at Hillcrest High School in Jamaica.

Officers went to the school on Monday after she reported a social media threat from an unknown person.

Mayor Eric Adams called the harassment a vile show of anti-Semitism and ignorance-fueled hatred that won't be tolerated in school or anywhere else.

