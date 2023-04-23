Top of tractor trailer rips off after slamming into Queens overpass

FOREST HILLS, Queens (WABC) -- The top of a tractor-trailer ripped off after slamming into an overpass in Queens.
It happened Saturday morning in Forest Hills.
A portion of Union Turnpike was closed for a short time as engineers checked the overpass for possible structural damage. None was found.
No injuries were reported.
