Top of tractor trailer rips off after slamming into Queens overpass

FOREST HILLS, Queens (WABC) -- The top of a tractor-trailer ripped off after slamming into an overpass in Queens.

It happened Saturday morning in Forest Hills.

A portion of Union Turnpike was closed for a short time as engineers checked the overpass for possible structural damage. None was found.

No injuries were reported.

