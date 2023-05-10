Man wanted for raping woman in East Harlem arrested

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man wanted for raping a woman in East Harlem has been arrested.

The NYPD made the arrest on Tuesday night, charging the man with raping a woman early Monday morning.

Officials say the attacked approached the 21-year-old woman and began talking to her. When she ran away, police say he chased her and raped her.

