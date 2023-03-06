Jamel McIver is now charged with rape and sexually motivated burglary, among other charges, officials said.

Police arrest suspect in rape of woman on the Upper West Side

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police say they've made in an arrest in the search for a rapist who followed a woman into her Upper West Side apartment building.

Jamel McIver is now charged with rape and sexually motivated burglary, among other charges, officials said.

Surveillance video from West 65th Street and West End Avenue showed the accused sexual predator. A 21-year-old woman says the man followed her into the building early Saturday morning.

Officials say he forced her out of an elevator and into a stairwell at around 1 a.m.

RELATED: Eyewitness News is tracking crime and safety across New York City and in your neighborhood

The woman says after the rape, the man forced her back onto the street and ran off.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.