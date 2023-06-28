New York City announces next steps in war on rat population

"NYC used to be known for our mean streets, but, going forward, we're going to be known for our clean streets," said Mayor Adams.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City has unveiled its next moves in the ongoing effort to control its rodent population.

Both steps involve getting bags of trash off city sidewalks and into covered containers instead.

Mayor Eric Adams and Department of Sanitation (DSNY) Commissioner Jessica Tisch detailed the measures Wednesday morning.

First, the Adams administration is publishing a final rule requiring restaurants and other food-related businesses put their trash in secure containers.

Second, the city will push to expand the containerization requirements to all chain businesses with five or more locations in New York City.

Together, the regulations will impact 25% of businesses across the five boroughs, the city said - businesses that produce about 4 million pounds of waste every day.

"New York City used to be known for our mean streets, but, going forward, we're going to be known for our clean streets," said Mayor Adams.

"New York is the home of the best restaurants in the world. I know it, you know it - and the rats know it, too," said Tisch. "When you leave food behind, they're ready for a gourmet meal, with the black bags outside food-related businesses basically serving as a to-go box for the rats. That ends now."

The moves come less than a year after the New York City Council passed its Rat Action Plan, requiring the city to establish rat mitigation zones and mandating annual Health Department reports on the city's rat problem.

Last October, NYC was ranked the second "rattiest city" by Orkin pest control earlier this month, trailing only Chicago in the company's latest rankings.

