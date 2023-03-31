New trash rule to go into effect as city hopes to eliminate rat problem

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The Department of Sanitation is hoping to send the city's rats packing for good.

Starting on Saturday - there will be no putting out trash bags on the curb before 8 p.m.

Currently, trash bags can go out at 4 p.m. the night before collection - that means in many neighborhoods, they can sit out for more than 14 hours.

There is some wiggle room to the new regulations - you can place your trash out after 6 p.m. if it is in a secure container. Businesses can put their trash out one hour before closing, but it must be in an enclosed bin.

Not everyone is convinced the new times will help with the rodent problem, but for others, it is a step to clean up New York City's streets.

Crews will be doing much more of their collection on the midnight shift rather than the 6 a.m. shift - reducing the time trash is on the street.

The city will start doling out $50 fines after that on the first offense.

ALSO READ | Woman rescues dog in NYC subway after seeing Instagram post

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.