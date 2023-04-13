NYC summer comes early with record-setting temperatures

Eyewitness News meteorologist Brittany Bell speaks with people at Central Park who are taking advantage of the warm weather this spring.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- It's beginning to feel a lot like summer.

Though the season has yet to officially arrive, its early preview is already heating up the record books. Thursday's instant-summer temps in Central Park peaked at 89 degrees, shattering the previous record of 88 degrees set in 1977.

Many of the tourists we talked to came from even colder climates, so that makes this warm up even sweeter.

"Coming here we had a couple of airplanes that had to get de-iced coming here so you get to where the weather is now today, and it's fabulous," said Duane Chaisson from Canada. "We'll take every bit of heat we can get."

New Yorkers were also soaking up this summer preview at Jones Beach.

"It's beautiful, I mean it's gorgeous that we have April like this," said Sal Deluca, who was enjoying the weather at Jones Beach. "I mean that doesn't happen very often."

Weather wise, the day is almost perfect. At the beach, weather temperatures are still on the chilly side, sitting in the 40s. Plus, there's a bit of breeze.

"You know it could be a little bit less windy, and then it will be perfect," said Ron Krisch. "I'm not crazy about the wind, but you normally get it down here."

But all good things eventually come to an end, at least briefly for us until summer actually arrives.

"Unfortunately, it's not going to last until next week," added Deluca. "But I think we'll take it while it's here."

READ ALSO| 6-year-old boy becomes NYC subway conductor thanks to Make-A-Wish

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.