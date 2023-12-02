  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Shots fired during robbery outside restaurant on Upper East Side

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Saturday, December 2, 2023 11:31PM
Shots fired outside restaurant during robbery on Upper East Side
EMBED <>More Videos

No one was struck, and no injuries were reported.

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- At least one shot was fired in front of a restaurant on the Upper East Side.

It happened at JG Melon on the corner of 74th Street and Third Avenue on Saturday just before 4 p.m.

Police say two men approached a 22-year-old man who was waiting for a table, and demanded his watch. An argument ensued, and the suspect fired one round.

No one was struck, and no injuries were reported.

No arrests have been made.

ALSO READ | MTA releases new details of congestion pricing plan

N.J. Burkett has the details on the MTA's congestion pricing plan.
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW