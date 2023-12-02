No one was struck, and no injuries were reported.

Shots fired during robbery outside restaurant on Upper East Side

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- At least one shot was fired in front of a restaurant on the Upper East Side.

It happened at JG Melon on the corner of 74th Street and Third Avenue on Saturday just before 4 p.m.

Police say two men approached a 22-year-old man who was waiting for a table, and demanded his watch. An argument ensued, and the suspect fired one round.

No one was struck, and no injuries were reported.

No arrests have been made.

ALSO READ | MTA releases new details of congestion pricing plan