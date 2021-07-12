NYC Restaurant Week returns for 1st time since pandemic began

Restaurants had the option to participate for one, multiple, or all five weeks.
NYC Restaurant Week is touting the most inclusive pricing to ensure participation from various eateries across all five boroughs.
Diners can enjoy more than 40 distinct cuisines in 75 neighborhoods with lunches priced at either $21 or $39 and dinners priced at either $21 or $39, aligned to the individual restaurant price points, as well as the option of an all-new Signature Dining Experience priced at $125. Taxes and gratuity are not included; Saturdays are blackouts and Sundays are optional.
"NYC Restaurant Week returns once again this summer taking on new resonance as a celebration of the City's remarkable and resilient culinary community, and an opportunity to bring friends and family back together in support," said Fred Dixon, President, and CEO of NYC & Company. "We are delighted to invite diners to make plans now to dine out often and experience the diversity of cuisines that make New York City the restaurant capital of the world. Accompanied with vibrant open streets and rich cultural activity returning across the five boroughs, the options this summer are endless and the time to visit is now."
Diners can choose from a selection of lunches, brunches, and dinners available for $21 (inclusive of one entrée and at least one side), or $39 (inclusive of one entrée and at least one side), dependent on individual restaurant price points, and new for this iteration, the Signature Dining Experience featuring three or more courses and exclusive enhancements for $125.
These deals will be available for indoor and outdoor dining at nearly 530 restaurants across the five boroughs, with some restaurants offering takeout and delivery as well.
Mastercard cardholders can also preregister here to receive an exclusive $10 statement credit on each transaction of $39 or more while dining on-site (for up to five (5) transactions totaling a $50 rebate) for the duration of the promotion, and each time an NYC Restaurant Week meal is purchased with a Mastercard by August 15, cardholders will also be entered for a chance to win 200,000 American Airlines AAdvantage miles toward a trip anywhere American flies. Terms and restrictions apply.
"Together with NYC & Company, we are excited to provide visitors and locals a unique way to return to the City and experience its world-class dining cuisine as the presenting sponsor of NYC Restaurant Week Summer 2021," said Cheryl Guerin, executive vice president of North America Marketing & Communications at Mastercard. "Providing an exclusive Mastercard credit statement and partnering with American Airlines to give away AAdvantage miles, we hope to empower consumers to further explore their passion for food and travel."
Diners can browse participating restaurants by filters including "location," "cuisine," "$10 Mastercard rebate," and "amenities," with "available menu" to follow. Collections will also be available at nycgo.com/restaurantweek to help consumers choose restaurants by interests, including "James Beard Honorees," "Wine Spectator Picks," "NYC Classics," "Date Night," "As Seen on TV," "Under the Sea," "The Slice is Right," "Editor's Picks" and lastly, a collection for Stella Artois, sponsor and official beer of NYC Restaurant Week Summer 2021, titled "Make it Stella," highlighting restaurants serving Stella.
A list of participating restaurants is available at nycgo.com/restaurantweek.
----------
