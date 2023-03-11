Human hand found by dog in Staten Island forest came from local cemetery: Sources

STATEN ISLAND (WABC) -- Officials have released more details about the gruesome discovery made by a dog on Staten Island.
While a man was walking his dog on Thursday afternoon, the dog found a human hand in the North Mount Loretto State Forest.
Officials say that fingerprint analysis pinpointed the hand to a woman who died in 2011. She was 63-years-old when she was buried in the nearby Resurrection Ceremony.
The plot next to this woman's grave was excavated on February 27 for a new burial. That excavation damaged her casket, which could have displaced her hand in the process.
Officials suspect animals are to blame for the hand showing up in a nearby park, where the dog scratched and sniffed the ground to uncover it.
