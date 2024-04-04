New York City reveals 9 new public schools amid uncertain future of mayoral control

Kemberly Richardson has more after the announcement that New York City is set to open nine new public schools.

Kemberly Richardson has more after the announcement that New York City is set to open nine new public schools.

Kemberly Richardson has more after the announcement that New York City is set to open nine new public schools.

Kemberly Richardson has more after the announcement that New York City is set to open nine new public schools.

LOWER MANHATTAN (WABC) -- Schools Chancellor David Banks offered a first look at the future of New York City Public Schools on Thursday, announcing that nine new schools will open in September in the Bronx, Queens and Brooklyn for the 2024-2025 academic year.

Banks feels it's a way to rebuild trust with parents and expand educational opportunities.

"Every child deserves a high-quality education that gives them the support needed to thrive in our changing world," Banks said. "We are reimagining the student experience through these innovative school models -- a citywide effort only possible thanks to mayoral accountability."

"Whether as a teacher in the Bronx, a principal in Queens, I know what it feels like when we get it right for kids and this is truly exciting for me," said Shawn Rux of the Department of Education.

At Bard High School in Brooklyn, students will have access to a free college program, where students can earn an associate degree and college credits.

Meanwhile, students at Motion Picture Technical High School could one day give Steven Spielberg a run for his money.

"There is an industry that wants more diverse voices, there is an industry that is asking for more people of color and women to explore these potential career paths," said Motion Picture Technical High School Principal Kevin Lopez.

All of this is happening during uncertain times. There is sharp disagreement in Albany whether mayoral control of city schools, which expires June 30, should be extended. The chancellor has said that if control reverts back to local community boards, he will step down.

"They're negotiating, but I feel good about where we are," Banks said.

On Thursday, Banks seemed to back off his hard line in the sand.

Governor Kathy Hochul supports an extension of mayoral control as the mandate stands now, while the teachers' union does not.

"I do not believe that whether it's in the executive budget or end of June that we are not going to still have mayoral control," Banks said. "There may be some changes that are made to it, and as long as they are changes we feel don't fundamentally shift what we are trying to do, I'm not looking to run for the hills."

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.