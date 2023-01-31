Random overnight robbery spree across multiple NYC boroughs ends in arrests

Police have arrested two people they say committed six robberies in a matter of hours across NYC. Shirleen Allicot has details.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Police have arrested two suspects who they say committed six separate robberies overnight in multiple New York City boroughs.

The suspects traveled through Queens, Brooklyn and Manhattan in a white Toyota Sienna minivan, randomly mugging people in an overnight spree.

One of the victims was a food truck worker who was parked in front of NYU's Elmer Holmes Bobst Library on Washington Square South in Greenwich Village.

Cash or property was taken in all six holdups.

The spree came to an end when police spotted the white minivan crossing the Whitestone Bridge into the Bronx.

The suspects fled on foot. One was caught in a lobby in the 1900 block of Sedgewick Avenue. Another was nabbed nearby.

Police closed the Major Deegan Expressway exit ramp at Exit 8 as they caught the suspects.

ALSO READ | Bronx family recalls terrifying moments bullet blasted through ceiling

---------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.