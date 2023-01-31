Random overnight robbery spree across multiple NYC boroughs ends in arrests

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Police have arrested two suspects who they say committed six separate robberies overnight in multiple New York City boroughs.
The suspects traveled through Queens, Brooklyn and Manhattan in a white Toyota Sienna minivan, randomly mugging people in an overnight spree.
One of the victims was a food truck worker who was parked in front of NYU's Elmer Holmes Bobst Library on Washington Square South in Greenwich Village.
Cash or property was taken in all six holdups.
The spree came to an end when police spotted the white minivan crossing the Whitestone Bridge into the Bronx.
The suspects fled on foot. One was caught in a lobby in the 1900 block of Sedgewick Avenue. Another was nabbed nearby.
Police closed the Major Deegan Expressway exit ramp at Exit 8 as they caught the suspects.
