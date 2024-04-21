Same man suspected of robbing businesses in both Manhattan and the Bronx

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The same man is suspected of robbing businesses in both Manhattan and the Bronx.
According to the NYPD, the suspect entered a business on Boston Road in Eastchester during the afternoon of April 16 and told the store employee that he had a firearm and demanded money.
The employee ran off without injury, and the suspect didn't get anything.
The next morning, police say the same individual entered a business on 9th Avenue in Hudson Yards and similarly told the employee that he had a firearm and also demanded money.
No injuries were reported, but the man got away with $150.
The suspect described to be about six feet tall, weighs about 250 pounds and has a light complexion.
Anyone with information about these two incidents is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).
