Same man suspected of robbing businesses in both Manhattan and the Bronx

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The same man is suspected of robbing businesses in both Manhattan and the Bronx.

According to the NYPD, the suspect entered a business on Boston Road in Eastchester during the afternoon of April 16 and told the store employee that he had a firearm and demanded money.

The employee ran off without injury, and the suspect didn't get anything.

The next morning, police say the same individual entered a business on 9th Avenue in Hudson Yards and similarly told the employee that he had a firearm and also demanded money.

No injuries were reported, but the man got away with $150.

The suspect described to be about six feet tall, weighs about 250 pounds and has a light complexion.

Anyone with information about these two incidents is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

