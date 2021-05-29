26-year-old woman falls to death from Manhattan rooftop

Police confirmed the 26-year-old victim fell from a five-story residential building Saturday on East 28th Street in Kips Bay just before 1 a.m.
Authorities say Tyler Thorpe, of the Bronx, went to see friends on Thursday night and was climbing to the roof of the building where her friend lived when she slipped off a fire escape in the back of the building and fell five stories to her death.
When police arrived at the scene, Thorpe was found unconscious and unresponsive and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Thorpe's family -- her mom, Leslie Stewart, and grandmother, Annette Davis, gathered in their Bronx apartment remembering her life with tears and laughter, as they talk about their only daughter and granddaughter. Thorpe was an aspiring makeup artist and a beautiful 26-year-old who was full of dreams. She had her whole life ahead of her.
"She had a lot of friends -- she was a very loving young lady. She cared about her family, she cared about her friends and was always here to give you a compliment," Davis said.
Thorpe grew up on Long Island and had just recently moved to the Bronx with her grandmother and mother. Her family says she loved fashion and was always making new friends.
The medical examiner will determine the exact cause of death, but police say it is not considered suspicious.
Last week, 24-year-old Cameron Perrelli plunged seven stories to her death during a party in the East Village.
Elected officials spoke out saying Perrelli's death is the latest in a string of documented and reported weekly parties that far exceed safe occupancy levels on East Village rooftops.
