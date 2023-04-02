Thousands participate in NYRR run to support battle against lung cancer

CENTRAL PARK, Manhatan (WABC) -- Thousands of runners dashed through Central Park for a good cause on Sunday.

Eight thousand people participated in New York Road Runners 'Run as One' four-mile race.

The event raised money to support the battle against lung cancer.

One person who inspired so many is former runner Artem Moroz, who lost both of his legs in combat for the Ukrainian Army last year.

Moroz completed the course with his prosthetic legs and a wheelchair to honor fallen Ukrainian soldiers.

