NYC Sanitation to make scheduled pickups on Memorial Day weekend

The New York City Department of Sanitation will make scheduled trash ups this holiday weekend.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New Yorkers celebrating Memorial Day weekend will in for a surprise when it comes to trash pickup.

For the first time, the New York City Department of Sanitation will pick up trash, compost and recycling during the holiday weekend.

Residents who normally receive Monday trash and composting collection are asked to put their pickup materials at the curb on Sunday for Monday collecting.

Those who receive Monday recycling collection should put their pickup materials at the curb Monday evening for collection on Tuesday.

This is the latest update to the collection schedule after new rules went into effect April 1, changing trash pickup times across the five boroughs.

