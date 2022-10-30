NYC Department of Sanitation unveils newest Trucks of Art series

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The Department of Sanitation unveiled its newest Trucks of Art series with the help from some young artists.

It is all the work of talented young artists including, Donnell "Jigga" McFadden, Yukiko Izumi, Timothy Goodman, Rymie, and a team of young people led by Jeremy Nunez.

They are the winners of this year's "Trucks of Art Program."

They were chosen from among more than 240 submissions.

The artists used nearly 400 square feet of "canvas" to highlight cleanliness, sustainability, and New York's Strongest, the 7,500 uniformed men and women who keep New York City clean, safe and healthy.

They painted their trucks over a 9-day period at the Department of Sanitation's Central Repair Shop in Maspeth, Queens.

"We think of these trucks today as 20 ton canvases and just so proud to have people representing every borough of the city. Students, professionals, all coming together to make every community happier with their artwork," DSNY Commissioner Jessica Tisch said.

Following Friday's unveiling, each of the five trucks headed to their boroughs to do their jobs and bring some joy to the city as well.

