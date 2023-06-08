Dangerous smoke from wildfires in Canada has led multiple school districts to keep students home Thursday. Anthony Carlo reports.

Are schools closed? Latest on cancellations across Tri-State due to smoke

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The smoky haze from wildfires in Canada has prompted an Air Quality Alert, impacting several schools and businesses across the Tri-State area.

SCHOOL CANCELLATIONS:

Newark Public Schools will be canceled on Thursday

Elizabeth Public Schools will be canceled on Thursday

Freeport Public Schools will be canceled on Thursday

Long Beach Public Schools will be canceled on Thursday

Yonkers Public Schools will be canceled on Thursday

All New York City public schools have also canceled all outdoor activities. NYC public schools were already scheduled to be closed Thursday and Friday.

When asked if he is considering canceling school Friday, the New York City Schools Chancellor David Banks said, "We're taking it day by day, we'll make decisions about Friday, tomorrow."

The Clifton, Verona, and East Orange school districts canceled recess and outdoor activities on Wednesday. The Wayne school district issued a minimal schedule for all students and has canceled after-school activities as well.

All Woodbridge Township residents are urged to limit outdoor activities, and the Woodbridge Township School District has restricted outdoor extracurricular activities for the day.

Over in Hoboken, the public school district canceled field trips, outdoor recess, field days, and outdoor physical education.

Mahwah Township said it has closed all fields for the day for the safety of athletes and players.

Public schools in Huntington said all physical education classes and activities take place inside Wednesday.

Gov. Kathy Hochul issued the following statement about children and their safety outdoors in these conditions.

"Over the past several days, my team and I have been closely monitoring air quality and providing updates to New Yorkers as haze and smoke from Canadian wildfires continue to spread throughout the state. The State Department of Environmental Conservation and State Department of Health have issued air quality warnings since Monday, and according to the most recent forecast, much of the state outside of the North Country is expected to be in an air quality index of unhealthy to very unhealthy today. Additionally, my administration has been in contact with the cities of Syracuse, Rochester and New York. I support their decisions and the decisions of other districts to suspend outdoor school activities and strongly urge those who have not yet done so to follow suit."

EVENTS CANCELED

Wednesday's Yankees game was postponed until Thursday where the team will play a doubleheader.

WCS parks including Bronx Zoo, Central Park Zoo, Queens Zoo, Prospect Park Zoo and the New York Aquarium closed at 3 p.m. Animals were brought into their night quarters early.

Opening night of BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! has been canceled due to the air quality alert but said in a statement, "We're excited to see you this Saturday for our Family Day and all summer long for the rest of the BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! season."

The NYC Parks Department canceled all outdoor events Wednesday, including "Movie Under the Stars," which was scheduled at several parks throughout the five boroughs. Outdoor events will also be canceled on Thursday.

The department also closed the city beaches to swimming and pulled the lifeguards at 3 p.m., for the health and safety of employees and the public.

On Broadway, Wednesday night's performance of 'Hamilton' was canceled. Shows will resume as scheduled on Thursday. In addition, Lincoln Center Theater also canceled Wednesday's performance of 'Camelot.'

Hudson River Park's Jazz at Pier 84, which was scheduled for 7 p.m. along the waterfront, is also canceled.

Alternate Side Parking will be suspended on Thursday.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced that all state offices would be close at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

WHAT TO KNOW

Exposure to elevated fine particle pollution levels can affect the lungs and heart.

Dr. Mangala Narasimhan, SVP of Critical Care Services at Northwell says that smoke in the air "affects lots of different parts of your lungs. It causes you irritation, it causes people to cough, it causes difficulty breathing because the air is so heavy."

The air quality alerts caution "sensitive groups," a big category that includes children, older adults, and people with lung diseases, such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Kids, who often are encouraged to go out and play, "are more susceptible to smoke for a number of reasons," said Laura Kate Bender, the lung association's National Assistant Vice President, healthy air. "Their lungs are still developing, they breathe in more air per unit of body weight."

A toll-free air quality hotline has been established so New York residents can stay informed on the air quality situation. The toll-free number is 1-800-535-1345.

