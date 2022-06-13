Masks to be optional for children 2-4 in NYC schools, day care centers starting Monday

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Young children will now be getting a break from masking in New York City schools, as Mayor Eric Adams says starting Monday, masks will be optional for children ages 2-4."Parents should have the right to choose what's going to be good for the kids," said parent Wilmara Pierce.For Pierce, the mother of two young boys, one of them turning four - that is exactly what she wanted to hear."For us adults, wearing masks for a long period of time is difficult - for little ones, they don't understand," Pierce added.City officials say COVID cases have dropped by 26 percent in the past three weeks. They further believe New York is over the peak of this past wave - a big reason for the mask mandate for Pre-K and day cares becoming optional.Jovan Benjamin says his four-year-old son Juelz will still be masking up in school."COVID is still out there, you never know whose child is sick, you don't know what's going on with somebody else's household," said Benjamin.As masks become optional for the youngest New Yorkers, the White House is outlining the early stages of the distribution plan for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for children under five - officials say it could be available by June 21.As some parents wait for the vaccine to roll out, Mayor Adams is strongly recommending that New Yorkers continue to wear masks indoors. He further says that masks will continue to be available for students or staff in schools if they choose to wear them.----------