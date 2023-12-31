WATCH LIVE

Man shot in the leg in Brighton Beach

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Sunday, December 31, 2023 10:33PM
Man shot in the leg in Brighton Beach
A man was shot in the leg on Coney Island Avenue in Brighton Beach.
WABC

BRIGHTON BEACH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A man was shot in the leg in Brooklyn on Sunday afternoon.

It happened around 2:15 around Coney Island Avenue.

Investigators say the injured man is now at the hospital in stable condition.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown.

