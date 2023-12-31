Man shot in the leg in Brighton Beach

BRIGHTON BEACH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A man was shot in the leg in Brooklyn on Sunday afternoon.
It happened around 2:15 around Coney Island Avenue.
Investigators say the injured man is now at the hospital in stable condition.
The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown.
