Man shot multiple times on Brooklyn street

FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A man was shot multiple times on a street in Brooklyn.

It happened around 4:15 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Bedford Avenue and Clarendon Road in Flatbush.

The 31-year-old victim is now in critical condition with injuries to his torso and leg.

There is no word yet on a possible motive.

The gunman fled the scene.

