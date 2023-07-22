  • Watch Now
Man shot multiple times on Brooklyn street

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Saturday, July 22, 2023 11:26PM
Man shot multiple times in Brooklyn
A 31-year-old man was shot multiple times in Flatbush, Brooklyn.

FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A man was shot multiple times on a street in Brooklyn.

It happened around 4:15 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Bedford Avenue and Clarendon Road in Flatbush.

The 31-year-old victim is now in critical condition with injuries to his torso and leg.

There is no word yet on a possible motive.

The gunman fled the scene.

