5 shot inside two-story building in Brooklyn

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) -- At least five people were shot inside a two-story building in Brooklyn Saturday morning.

The incident happened at around 4 a.m. on Flushing Avenue in Williamsburg.



Police say a 23-year-old woman was inside the apartment with a gunshot wound to her leg, while the other four victims had wounds to either their leg or ankle.

The victims were rushed to Woodhull Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities says so far there have been no arrests, and no word on the search for suspects.

ALSO READ | Woman's body found in trunk of car abandoned on Queens street
EMBED More News Videos

Stacey Sager reports on the disturbing discovery in Wakefield.



----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
williamsburgnew york citymanhattannypdshooting
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chris Harrison will not host 'The Bachelorette' next season
$1,400 stimulus funds to hit bank accounts starting this weekend
Lost bulldog gets ride of lifetime after wandering off to train
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez split
Schumer, Gillibrand join calls for Cuomo's resignation
'April Fool's joke': Mayor blasts end of NY domestic travel quarantine
Police: Woman shot in head, killed after gunfire erupts in NYC
Show More
The old New York is gone: Here's what NYC will look like next
NY preparing for 15 million adults to be eligible for COVID shot May 1
The Countdown: Calls for Cuomo to resign reaches new level
RBG statue unveiled in her hometown of Brooklyn
Woman killed while celebrating birthday, honoring twin sister
More TOP STORIES News