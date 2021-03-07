Suspect sought in shooting of 59-year-old man at Brooklyn bus stop

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are investigating a bus stop shooting in Brooklyn.

The NYPD released video of the suspect being sought for the February 26 Crown Heights shooting.

Police say he displayed a firearm and shot a 59-year-old man as he waited for a bus at the corner of Kingston Avenue and Saint Johns Place.

The victim was treated at the hospital for a gunshot wound to his abdomen.

The individual is described as a male, dark complexion and athletic build. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black-hooded sweat shirt, black sweat pants, a black surgical mask, a grey colored knit cap with the words POLO on the front and black sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

