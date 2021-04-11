12-year-old shot during altercation in Brooklyn, police say

The 12-year-old was walking down the corner of Malcolm X Boulevard and Madison Street in Bed-Stuy just before 10 p.m., according to authorities, when he felt pain and realized he was shot in the chest.
Police say there was an altercation between two groups when the shooting took place.
The boy stumbled in the nearby liquor store and collapsed.
"It was bad -- a 12-year-old, it was bad. He said he needed help, he was shot. He was on the floor and I called 911," said an employee of the store.
The child was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.
RELATED: Arrest made in stabbing death of 17-year-old in Washington Heights
Police do not believe the child was the intended target. They are still looking for at least one suspect. They are looking through security camera footage from inside the liquor store, hoping to find out more information.
The incident remains under investigation.
ALSO READ | Three-feet-tall storm trooper stolen from outside Long Island store
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip