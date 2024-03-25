Police: Teen killed, man critical after shooting in East Harlem

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- A teen was killed and a man is in critical condition after being shot in East Harlem.

Police say the shooting happened on East 128th Street and Lexington Ave just before 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

The 18-year-old woman was shot in the back and was taken to Harlem Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

A man in his twenties was shot in the head. He is currently in extreme critical condition at Harlem Hospital.

It is unclear if the two victims knew each other or if they were innocent bystanders.

The suspect fled the scene.

