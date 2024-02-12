Man shot in the back in Manhattan

FLATIRON, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for two shooting suspects after a man was shot in the back in Manhattan.
The shooting happened on 27 W. 20th Street in the Flatiron District shortly before 9:30 p.m. Sunday.
When officers arrived they discovered a man with a gunshot wound to his back. He was taken to Bellevue Hospital.
Two suspects fled the scene. A person of interest was also taken into custody.
No arrests have been made.
