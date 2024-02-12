  • Watch Now
Man shot in the back in Manhattan

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Monday, February 12, 2024 4:36AM
Man shot in the back in Manhattan
Lucy Yang has the latest developments.

FLATIRON, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for two shooting suspects after a man was shot in the back in Manhattan.

The shooting happened on 27 W. 20th Street in the Flatiron District shortly before 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

When officers arrived they discovered a man with a gunshot wound to his back. He was taken to Bellevue Hospital.

Two suspects fled the scene. A person of interest was also taken into custody.

No arrests have been made.

----------

