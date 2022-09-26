Teenage boy shot and killed near his home in Bronx

Police say 17-year-old Jordany Aracena was shot in the arm and the chest.

MOTT HAVEN, Bronx (WABC) -- Police are investigating after a teenager was shot and killed in the Bronx.

It happened just before 7 p.m. Sunday on Beekman Avenue near the victim's home.

Police say 17-year-old Jordany Aracena was shot in the arm and the chest.

He died at the hospital.

Police are searching for as many as five men who ran from the scene.

Investigators say they were last seen wearing dark colored clothing and fled westbound on foot toward Oak Terrace.

Police are asking for the public's help tracking them down.

Call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.

ALSO READ | '2 Milligrams: Fatal Dose': The crisis of fentanyl, America's hidden killer

----------

* More Bronx news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.