Woman shot in the backside in Queens

SOUTH JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- A woman was shot in the backside in what may have been a drive-by in Queens.
The shooting happened in South Jamaica shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday.
The 26-year-old victim was shot near the intersection of Rockaway Boulevard and 147th Street. She is in stable condition at Jamaica Hospital.
Police say the gunman got away in a black car.
The motive for the shooting is unknown.
