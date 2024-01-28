Woman shot in the backside in Queens

SOUTH JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- A woman was shot in the backside in what may have been a drive-by in Queens.

The shooting happened in South Jamaica shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday.

The 26-year-old victim was shot near the intersection of Rockaway Boulevard and 147th Street. She is in stable condition at Jamaica Hospital.

Police say the gunman got away in a black car.

The motive for the shooting is unknown.

