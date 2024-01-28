  • Full Story
  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Woman shot in the backside in Queens

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Sunday, January 28, 2024 4:33AM
ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream
ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News StreamStream New York's #1 news - Accuweather - original content 24/7
WABC

SOUTH JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- A woman was shot in the backside in what may have been a drive-by in Queens.

The shooting happened in South Jamaica shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday.

The 26-year-old victim was shot near the intersection of Rockaway Boulevard and 147th Street. She is in stable condition at Jamaica Hospital.

Police say the gunman got away in a black car.

The motive for the shooting is unknown.

ALSO READ | Woman in custody after body parts found in fridge inside Flatbush apartment

Jim Dolan is in Flatbush with the story.

----------

* More Queens news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW