Police to increase presence near Manhattan schools in wake of 3 recent shootings

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- There will be an increased police presence near Manhattan schools Wednesday, after three shootings happened near schools on Tuesday.

Police say they believe the incidents are possibly connected, and that at least one of them was gang-related.

Teen shot on UWS

The first shooting happened at 9:50 a.m. just two blocks from Martin Luther King Jr. Educational Campus on Amsterdam Avenue at West 66th Street.

Witnesses told police there was a group of about four to five males fighting when gunshots rang out.

Kirk Brotherson, a security agent at Lincoln Square Synagogue, heard the commotion at 68th and Amsterdam.

"These doors are bulletproof, so I immediately took cover behind the doors and made sure that none of the members came out," Brotherson said.

The 17-year-old victim was shot multiple times in the torso. He ran two blocks to his school and went inside MLK where they treated him before he was rushed by ambulance to New York Presbyterian Hospital.

People nearby helped police find the suspect. Officials say they arrested 19-year-old Cheick Coulibaly and charged him with attempted murder.

"Without the community's assistance here this morning, this would have been a harder case to solve. This is truly New York City working together without police department to take a shooter off the street with no further events," said NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell.

Chell said that people immediately called 911, provided great descriptions, and police were able to apprehend the 19-year-old suspect in a yellow cab just one block from the scene. They also recovered a firearm.

Police say the suspect, believed to be a former classmate of the victim, has three prior arrests, including two arrests for narcotics in 2023. The suspect was out on bail in a 2021 armed robbery case.

Mayor Eric Adams also visited the shooting scene about 90 minutes after it happened, but did not comment. Accompanied by police officials, he went into a coffee shop at 172 Amsterdam Ave. The shooting appears to have occurred just outside.

Other shootings in Upper Manhattan

The violence continued into the day when gunshots rang out near another school in Harlem, Harlem Renaissance High School, just before 1 p.m. Police are also investigating that shooting which happened near 128th Street and Madison Avenue.

Police say four students were walking out for lunch.

"They are approached by at least three males," Chell said. "A physical altercation ensues, shots rang out, and we have a male 16-year-old shot one time in the leg, male 27-year-old unintended target shot in the leg."

Both were taken to Harlem Hospital and were said to be stable.

Police say the incident was gang-related and likely connected to the earlier incident along with a third one.

The third incident was reported at E. 105th St. and Park Ave in East Harlem around 3 p.m. where shots were fired but no one was struck.

Chell said the reasons they are possibly connected include "proximity, geography, around schools."

A spokesperson for Local 237 Teamsters, which represents school safety agents, said: "1,500 fewer school safety agents equals 12 consecutive days of violence. What's the surprise?"

All three shootings are still being investigated, as police say they are stepping up their resources and deploying more officers to Manhattan schools.

