NYC shootings: No end in sight to dramatic rise in gun violence

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Shootings in New York City continue to mount up as one man was killed and 13 others were shot in just a nine-hour period Thursday night into Friday morning.
In the only fatal shooting, a man was killed and a woman was wounded when a gunman opened fire from behind the security gate of an apartment complex in Brownsville.
In all, 10 shootings occurred on Thursday, involving 14 victims.
That brings the 2020 year-to-date total to 540 shooting incidents, far outpacing last year at this time when the City had seen 365 instances of gun violence.
One woman was shot in the head and is reportedly in critical condition after a shooting at a Williamsburg block party Sunday.
On Tuesday, an 11-year-old boy was shot while playing outside of his home in Flatbush in one of four shootings that happened in just over 90 minutes.
On Monday, NYPD Chief of Department Terry Monahan said there are a number of reasons for the increase including bail reform, the George Flyod protests and the animosity toward police officers.
"If you listen to the city council, they want less policing. They want to defund the police, but as I look out there right now with the violence going on, it's not a good sign. We need some clarity from the city council and from the communities we serve, exactly how they want to be policed," Monahan said.
