NYC to begin enforcing new law restricting short term rentals

NYC will begin enforcing a new law restricting short term rentals on Tuesday.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Starting on Tuesday, New York City will begin enforcing a new law that restricts short term rentals.

Properties from hosts on platforms such as, but not limited to, Airbnb will now have to be registered with the mayor's office.

Such platforms would not be allowed to process transactions with unregistered rentals.

Those who do not follow the new rules could be fined up to $5,000.

