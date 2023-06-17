Sources: Police searching for man jumping from rooftop to rooftop after shots fired at officers

CROTONA PARK EAST, The Bronx (WABC) -- Police are searching for a man jumping from rooftop to rooftop after shots were fired at police officers in the Bronx on Friday, sources say.

Just before 8 p.m., officers saw a man with a firearm at E. 174th Street and Vyse Avenue.

The man discharged a round in the direction of the officers. No one was struck.

The suspect fled the scene.

