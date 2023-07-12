The New York City Council is holiding a hearing on Mayor Adams' response to the wildfire smoke that caused poor air quality.

NYC Council to hold hearing on Adams' response to Canadian wildfire smoke

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City Council will hold a hearing to look at Mayor Eric Adams' response to the Canadian wildfire smoke on Wednesday.

Smoke turned the skies orange on June 7.

The effects of hundreds of wildfires burning across the western provinces to Quebec could be felt as far away as the city and New England, blotting out skylines and irritating throats.

U.S. authorities issued air quality alerts. Mayor Adams encouraged residents to limit outdoor activities "to the absolute necessities."

Some lawmakers say the mayor acted slowly, despite warnings from experts.

The hearing is scheduled to start around 10 a.m.

