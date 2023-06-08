Smoke leads to ground stop at LaGuardia Airport

Heavy smoke from wildfires in Canada turned skies into a dull haze Wednesday and impacted flights in the New York City area. Josh Einiger has an update.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The low air quality and smoke conditions have led to a ground stop at LaGuardia Airport on Thursday morning.

The ground stop was for incoming flights and expected to last until 7:45 a.m.

Newark, LaGuardia and JFK airports all experienced delays on Wednesday due to low visibility caused by smoke conditions in the region.

The FAA put a ground stop in place at LaGuardia, meaning some flights were held at their origin airport to ease congestion, but not all.

More delays are likely throughout Thursday at the region's airports.

On Wednesday afternoon, LGA arriving flights were delayed an average of two hours and departure traffic destined for Newark was delayed about 90 minutes.

Reporter Josh Einiger recorded the "surreal scene" as his plane landed at LaGuardia:

Another issue that could slow down airlines is the working conditions for airline employees on the tarmac.

On Wednesday American Airlines said, "We are monitoring the situation closely and looking out for the safety of our employees who work outside, and adjusting our schedule where needed."

Delta is providing protective equipment for tarmac staff and said, "For those who work on the tarmac, we're having them come inside to where breakrooms are in between aircraft turns. We are also watching the forecasts which call for rain in NYC in the days ahead which should improve the air quality."

Health officials are urged area residents to limit outdoor activities on Thursday as air quality was expected to remain at "unhealthy" to "very unhealthy" levels.

The smoke has made for potentially dangerous conditions, especially for people with respiratory issues. Exposure to elevated fine particle pollution levels can affect the lungs and heart.

