Man fatally stabbed after verbal dispute in Midtown Manhattan

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are investigating a deadly stabbing in Midtown Manhattan.

It happened just after 11 p.m. Tuesday in front of a parking garage on West 42nd Street, about half a block from the Port Authority Bus Terminal.

Officers say a man got into an argument with another man, things quickly escalated, and one stabbed the other in the torso.

Medics rushed the victim to NYC Health & Hospitals/Bellevue, but he did not survive.

The victim's name has not been released.

The suspect fled the scene. Police have made no arrests.

