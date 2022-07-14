1 person stabbed near subway station in Manhattan; police searching for suspect

By Eyewitness News
1 person stabbed near NYC subway station; police searching for suspect

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A victim was rushed away in an ambulance after being stabbed in Manhattan Thursday evening.

The stabbing took place near Broadway and the 72nd Street subway station on the Upper West Side around 5:30 p.m.

An ambulance left the scene with one victim on board.

It's unknown what condition the victim is in.



Police are searching for one suspect who fled the scene.

It's unclear in what direction the suspect took off.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
