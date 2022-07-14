1 person stabbed near subway station in Manhattan; police searching for suspect

The stabbing took place near Broadway and the 72nd Street subway station on the Upper West Side around 5:30 p.m.
An ambulance left the scene with one victim on board.
It's unknown what condition the victim is in.
Police are searching for one suspect who fled the scene.
It's unclear in what direction the suspect took off.
This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube