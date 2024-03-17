4 stabbed by neighbor in Queens apartment building

WOODSIDE, Queens (WABC) -- Four people were stabbed by a neighbor at an apartment building in Queens.

It happened Saturday around 12:30 p.m. at the building on 54th Street in Woodside.

Police originally reported a 69-year-old woman and a 57-year-old man were stabbed - then later said a 35-year-old man and a 46-year-old woman were also stabbed.

Police took the suspect into custody at the scene.

Neighbors say the man is emotionally disturbed.

All four victims are expected to survive.

