4 stabbed by neighbor in Queens apartment building

WOODSIDE, Queens (WABC) -- Four people were stabbed by a neighbor at an apartment building in Queens.
It happened Saturday around 12:30 p.m. at the building on 54th Street in Woodside.
Police originally reported a 69-year-old woman and a 57-year-old man were stabbed - then later said a 35-year-old man and a 46-year-old woman were also stabbed.
Police took the suspect into custody at the scene.
Neighbors say the man is emotionally disturbed.
All four victims are expected to survive.
