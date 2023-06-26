Officials say this happened at around 4 a.m. Monday at the Franklin Avenue station. Tom Negovan has details.

Woman stabbed on southbound A train in Bed-Stuy; No arrests made

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A woman was stabbed while riding the A train in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn.

Officials say this happened at around 4 a.m. Monday at the Franklin Avenue station.

The 27-year-old was taken to Kings County Hospital in stable condition, authorities said.

No arrests have been made.

Hours before this stabbing, a 15-year-old was stabbed on the L train in Canarsie.

Police say that suspect fled from the scene wearing a black mask.

In Queens, a man was shot in the thigh while riding the S train. No arrests have been made in that incident.

