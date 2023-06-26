Woman stabbed on southbound A train in Bed-Stuy; No arrests made

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A woman was stabbed while riding the A train in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn.
Officials say this happened at around 4 a.m. Monday at the Franklin Avenue station.
The 27-year-old was taken to Kings County Hospital in stable condition, authorities said.
No arrests have been made.
Hours before this stabbing, a 15-year-old was stabbed on the L train in Canarsie.
Police say that suspect fled from the scene wearing a black mask.
In Queens, a man was shot in the thigh while riding the S train. No arrests have been made in that incident.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.