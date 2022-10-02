Staten Island renames street to honor 2 hero police detectives killed nearly 2 decades ago

A street in New York City has been renamed as part of a commitment to never forget two hero police detectives, James Nemorin and Rodney Andrews.

STATEN ISLAND, New York (WABC) -- A street in New York City has been renamed as part of a commitment to never forget two hero police detectives.

The corner of Saint Paul Avenue and Hannah Street on Staten Island was renamed to honor officers James Nemorin and Rodney Andrews on Saturday.

Nemorin and Andrews were killed back in 2003.

They were working undercover when they met with gang members hoping to buy a high powered rifle.

Nemorin and Andrews' bodies were found near the intersection that now honors them.

