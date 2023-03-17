  • Watch Now
9 hurt after part of tree falls on school bus on Staten Island

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Friday, March 17, 2023 8:28PM
Nine people were rushed to the hospital after part of a tree fell on a school bus on Staten Island Friday afternoon.

STATEN ISLAND (WABC) -- First responders rushed nine people to the hospital after part of a tree fell on a school bus on Staten Island Friday.

Newscopters seven was over the scene near Bloomingdale Road and Ramona Avenue around 2:30 p.m.

We're told everyone is expected to be okay.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

