9 hurt after part of tree falls on school bus on Staten Island

STATEN ISLAND (WABC) -- First responders rushed nine people to the hospital after part of a tree fell on a school bus on Staten Island Friday.
Newscopters seven was over the scene near Bloomingdale Road and Ramona Avenue around 2:30 p.m.
We're told everyone is expected to be okay.
This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
