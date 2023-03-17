Nine people were rushed to the hospital after part of a tree fell on a school bus on Staten Island Friday afternoon.

9 hurt after part of tree falls on school bus on Staten Island

STATEN ISLAND (WABC) -- First responders rushed nine people to the hospital after part of a tree fell on a school bus on Staten Island Friday.

Newscopters seven was over the scene near Bloomingdale Road and Ramona Avenue around 2:30 p.m.

We're told everyone is expected to be okay.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

----------

* More Staten Island news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.