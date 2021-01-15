2 men, 1 woman wanted in 18 burglaries in Brooklyn, Queens

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Police are searching for a trio of individuals linked to more than a dozen burglaries across Queens and Brooklyn.

Video shows two of the burglars dragging an ATM out of a Queens store in one of the incidents.

Police say the two men and a woman are linked to 18 similar burglaries since Friday, November 20. The most recent incident happened on Sunday, January 10.

They're accused of stealing ATMs, cash, and narcotics from pharmacies.

The total value of items stolen is in excess of $100,000.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this individual is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

