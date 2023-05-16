Student from Queens accepted to 15 schools, including four Ivy Leagues

A high school senior from Queens was faced with a big decision - she got into a slew of colleges and universities - including four Ivy League schools. Sonia Rincon has the story.

KEW GARDENS, Queens (WABC) -- A high school senior from Queens was faced with a big decision - she got into a slew of colleges and universities - including four Ivy League schools.

Chloe Riche, 17, a Mary Louis Academy senior from Kew Gardens will be studying neuroscience at Princeton. She discovered that was her passion during a summer internship, where she had to write a research paper with her group.

"My group wrote it on BHLHE41 and its effect on Alzheimer's. And just, that whole process immediately connected me to neuroscience, and I wanted to dive deeper," Riche said.

"Ever since she was in third grade, she wanted to be a doctor," said Riche's mom, Astride Nazaire.

Riche also plays the flute and is co-captain of her badminton team, so it is no surprise that Princeton was one of four Ivy League schools that wanted her. Back in the fall, the news from Yale was disappointing -- she didn't get into her first choice.

"And I just stared at my computer for like a good 1- seconds processing what I just read, rereading and rereading, trying to see if there was some error," she said.

However, by March, the good news started coming in - in the form of folders containing acceptance letters from 15 schools.

A visit to Princeton last month sealed the deal.

