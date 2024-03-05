64-year-old man kicked onto subway tracks in unprovoked attack in Penn Station speaks out

NEW YORK -- A man randomly kicked onto the subway tracks in Midtown on Sunday says he is lucky to be alive.

Abu Khan, 64, fell onto the subway tracks after someone came up behind him and kicked him in the back Sunday inside Penn Station.

He was injured, but if not for the bravery and quick thinking of fellow commuters, he may not have been pulled up in time.

"Right away he kicked me," said Khan to Eyewitness News. "I fall all the way down."

Khan has just finished his shift at the post office and was waiting for the E train at Penn Station.

While on the platform, he says a man came up to him, mumbled something, and then stood behind him in his personal space. When he tried to take a few steps away, he was kicked in the back.

Thankfully, three fellow riders reached down and immediately lifted him to safety just as the train was pulling in.

"They're angels," he said. "God saved my life."

Thankfully for Khan, he had no broken bones and the bleeding in his brain appears to be going down.

Police are looking for the man responsible, and released surveillance footage Monday night.

Khan tells Eyewitness News that though he has to go back to work after recovery, he's now been left shaken by the ordeal and afraid to get back on the subway system.

