Man robbed and stabbed on subway train in Brooklyn

PROSPECT LEFFERTS GARDENS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A subway rider was stabbed during a robbery of his cell phone in Brooklyn Tuesday morning.
The man in his 20s was stabbed on a southbound number 2 train as it approached the Winthrop St station at around 5:15 a.m.
He was stabbed in right torso during the robbery of his cell phone.
Two teens fled the scene.
The victim was taken to Kings County Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Southbound 2/5 trains were bypassing Winthrop St while NYPD conducts an investigation at that station.
ALSO READ | Tracing the steps of asylum seekers as they settle in New York City
----------
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.