Man robbed and stabbed on subway train in Brooklyn

PROSPECT LEFFERTS GARDENS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A subway rider was stabbed during a robbery of his cell phone in Brooklyn Tuesday morning.

The man in his 20s was stabbed on a southbound number 2 train as it approached the Winthrop St station at around 5:15 a.m.

He was stabbed in right torso during the robbery of his cell phone.

Two teens fled the scene.

The victim was taken to Kings County Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Southbound 2/5 trains were bypassing Winthrop St while NYPD conducts an investigation at that station.

