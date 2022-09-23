Video shows suspect in 2 random subway attacks on women at Barclays Center station

Video shows the suspect wanted in connection with random, back-to-back attacks on women in a busy Brooklyn subway station.

BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) -- Police have released video of the suspect in a pair of violent, random attacks on two women at a busy subway station in Brooklyn.

The attacks happened just before 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Barclays Center station 2/3/4/5 lines.

A 30-year-old woman was standing on the northbound 5 train platform when police say she was randomly slashed in the face.

The suspect - a man in his 40's with dreadlocks, who is seen in the surveillance video dressed in a dark gray hooded sweatshirt - approached the victim and slashed her on her left cheek with a razor blade.

He then fled on foot and, as he was in the mezzanine of the station, punched a 47-year-old woman in the face.

Both victims were taken to area hospitals and are recovering.

Police say both attacks were completely unprovoked.

Investigators are asking for the public's help tracking down this suspect.

Call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.

