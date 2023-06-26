L train derails from track while departing from station in Brooklyn

CANARSIE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A Manhattan-bound L train derailed as it departed the Canarsie-Rockaway Parkway station in Brooklyn on Sunday night.

The MTA says the train was crossing from one track to another just before 9 p.m. when a single axle with two wheels left the track, causing the fourth and fifth cars to separate slightly.

Officials say everyone was evacuated and there were no reported injuries.

Full service on the L line is expected to be restored on Monday morning.

ALSO READ | NYC gets $25M for e-bike charging stations, seeking to prevent deadly battery fires

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.