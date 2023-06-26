L train resumes service after derailing from track in Brooklyn station

CANARSIE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A Manhattan-bound L train has resumed service after it derailed in Brooklyn Sunday night.

Officials say the derailment happened at the Canarsie-Rockaway Parkway station just before 9 p.m.

The MTA says the train was crossing from one track to another when a single axle with two wheels left the track, causing the fourth and fifth cars to separate slightly.

All passengers were evacuated and there were no reported injuries.

Full service on the L line has been restored as of Monday morning.

