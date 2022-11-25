Video: Police officers, good Samaritan pull man from subway tracks as train nears station

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Two police officers and a good Samaritan saved a man who had fallen off of a subway platform and down onto the tracks on Thanksgiving Day in Manhattan.

The officers were on patrol on a platform at the 116th Street station in East Harlem when they heard a commotion on the opposite platform.

They ran to the opposite platform, and along with a Good Samaritan, jumped onto the tracks and pulled the man up right before a train came in.

The rescue was captured on one of the officers' body cameras.

"We didn't even stop for a second. He jumped down immediately and I followed suit," NYPD officer Burnel Victor said.

"Someone told me 'you have two minutes, train is coming,' but I didn't look back. I just jumped," NYPD officer Taufique Botkh said.

MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber release the following statement:

"The joint commitment by Governor Hochul and Mayor Adams to have additional NYPD officers patrol in subway stations and on trains not only helps riders feel safer, but in this case enabled brave officers and a good Samaritan - in the finest tradition of New Yorkers helping each other - to save a life."

