118th anniversary of NYC subway marked by MTA; transit president greets subway riders, employees

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority is celebrating a big anniversary of the New York subway.

NEW YORK, New York (WABC) -- The Metropolitan Transportation Authority is celebrating a big day today.

New York City Transit President Richard Davey and the MTA will mark the 118th anniversary of the NYC subway.

President Davey was set to greet subway riders and employees in the Bronx, Queens, and Manhattan this morning.

According to New York City Transit, its system includes more than 6,400 subway cars, which traveled about 331 million miles last year.

There are 472 subway stations with tracks spanning 665 miles.

